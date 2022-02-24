HUGE Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, KISS, Iron Maiden, and Snoop Dogg News

Here's the latest in Rock headlines

Triple M Rock News with Rosie! A HUGE week for Foo Fighters fans with a surprise Geelong show, and the release of their horror film 'Studio 666'. Slash promises new Guns 'N Roses, Iron Maiden drops a cassette, Snoop Dogg is back in the charts, and the sad passing of Mark Lanegan.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

