Hugh Greenwood Requests Trade To Gold Coast

He joins the likes of Sam Jacobs, Josh Jenkins and Cam Ellis-Yolmen as Crows who have indicated their desire to move.

Midfielder Hugh Greenwood has informed the Adelaide Football Club that he hopes to continue his AFL career at Gold Coast," Adelaide said in a statement.

"The club is committed to securing an appropriate outcome for both parties and will work closely with Greenwood and his management team during the upcoming trade period."