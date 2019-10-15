Hugh Greenwood Traded To The Gold Coast Suns

Adelaide utility Hugh Greenwood has been traded to the Gold Coast Suns.

The Crows will receive a future third & fourth round pick in return.

Greenwood expressed his desire to join the Suns post-season after the Suns offered him a longer term deal.

Greenwood was drafted by the Crows in 2015 as a mature age rookie.

Since debuting in 2017 the 27 year-old has played 51 games.

Trade details:

- Gold Coast receive Hugh Greenwood.

- Adelaide receive 2020 Third Round Pick & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

