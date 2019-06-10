Hugh Jackman and Kevin Rudd Among Notable Recipients Of Queen’s Birthday Honours

Hugh Jackman, Kevin Rudd and Ita Buttrose are some of the notable people who this morning received Queen’s Birthday honours, with all three being named Companion (AC) in the General Division.

Other recognisable people to receive honours today include actors Eric Bana and Sigrid Thornton, anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty and former NRL superstars Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston.

Hugh Jackman, who is currently out of the country, received his AC “for eminent service to the performing arts as an acclaimed actor and performer, and to the global community, particularly as an advocate for poverty eradication.”

Speaking of his pride in receiving the top honour, Jackman said "as the youngest son of parents who made the decision to immigrate to Australia the year before I was born, this honour is especially emotional and humbling to me.”

For a full list of recipients, visit https://www.gg.gov.au/queens-birthday-2019-honours-list

