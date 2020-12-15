Hugh Jackman Co-Hosts Triple M Breakfast Monday, On Mackay & The Whitsundays Triple M

Monday the 21st December is not only the longest day in the Southern Hemisphere but also the Shortest Day in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s also close to Xmas which sees the highest spike of suicide around the world (especially men) as people consider a day without their kids, parents and friends, a time when loneliness and depression is amplified.

Gus Worland is not only Triple M Royalty, he is also the founder of Gotcha 4 Life a mental health charity, he will be broadcasting from Triple M Sydney and hear here in

Mackay & the Whitsundays, with his best mate Hugh Jackman in New York telling everyone to “Mind their Mate”.

Essentially checking in on their friends across the period to check they are doing ok. They will be doing this by sports and entertainment royalty around Australia and the world like Scott Morrison, Shane Warne and Jimmy Barnes talking about mental health

It will be a guest-a-palooza of people talking about mental health and strength through the Longest/Shortest Day of the year, which for many people who are feeling that

every day is the darkest/longest day right now as we navigate the pandemic and head into the holidays.

Jay and Dave spoke with Gus Worland