Hugh Jackman & Gus Worland To Co-Host Triple M's Mind Your Mates Breakfast Show This Monday

Childhood best mates Gus Worland & Hugh Jackman are set to co-host a one-off global mental fitness radio show - "Mind Your Mates With Gus & Hugh."

This Monday December 21 from 6am-9am AEDT, Gus & Hugh will be joined by a collection of celebrity mates, including Grant Hackett, Joel Edgerton, Jimmy Barnes, Adam Gilchrist, Scott Morrison and many more, to reflect on the challenges of 2020 and its impact on mental health, and the importance of taking an active role in building emotional muscle and resilience.

This is part of Gotcha4Life’s ‘Mind Your Mate’ campaign encourages people to connect on a deeper level with a mate and commit to ‘Mind Your Mate Monday’, a day to check in with each other, talk about problems openly and make sure the other is doing okay.

The show will be broadcast nationally across the Triple M network, live streamed through triplem.com.au and available around the world on the Triple M App - available on the App & Google Play stores.