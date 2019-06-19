Human Bones Found At Port Macquarie Beaches

Police are investigating the discovery of human bones at Port Macquarie beaches.

On Saturday, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were advised that a bone had been located in the water at Flynn’s Beach by spear fishermen.

The bone was retrieved and handed in at Port Macquarie Police Station.

On Sunday, a search operation was conducted at Flynn’s Beach with the assistance of police divers. No further items were located.

On Monday, officers from Port Macquarie Police District were advised that further bones had been located in the water around Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, by a spear fisherman.

The two bones were retrieved and handed in at Port Macquarie Police Station.

A further search has been conducted in the area today (Wednesday), with the assistance of police divers.

Preliminary advice is that the recovered bones are possibly human.

Further examination and forensic testing is being carried out in an effort to secure samples for DNA analysis, with the aim of identifying the person or persons. Any results with be compared with missing person records.

Inquiries continue.