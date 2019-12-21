Human Leg Found On Beach Identified

Police have identified a Bundaberg man in relation to a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of Coffs Harbour earlier this week.

Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, police were called to North Beach at Mylestom after reports a member of the public found a leg bone on the beach.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District arrived shortly after and commenced inquiries.

After forensic examinations, the leg bone has been identified as belonging to a 38 year old Bundaberg man who failed to resurface after a free dive in Queensland waters in November.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.