Mellen Events are excited to present Human Nature at the beautiful Kings Park & Botanic Garden, celebrating the return of the summer concert season on Saturday December 12, 2020.

Human Nature will be performing all the classics, hits and more - joined by special guests 1927!

Tickets on sale from 9am Monday October 26, 2020 via Ticketmaster.

Human Nature: Christmas in the Park... proudly presented by Mellen Events and mix94.5.