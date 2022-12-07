Human Remains Discovered At Brisbane Unit Complex

A human body has been discovered at an Alderley unit complex in Brisbane’s northern suburbs.

According to police, the human remains were discovered at around 10:45AM by cleaners at the Alderley Avenue complex.

The body was found in a locked space behind a brick wall while the contract cleaners were tidying underneath the unit block.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said the body was found wrapped in several layers of bedding and clothing.

"The person has taken great care to wrap the body up in a certain way and preserve it," - Detective Superintendent Andrew Massignham

"They've also transported it to an area that's not really accessible, and whether it was their intention to leave it there or come and get it at some later time and simply haven't is part of what we'll be looking at."

Police believe the body has been there for a significant amount of time despite no smell being detected by occupants of the building.

The identity of the deceased person is still being investigated along with the official cause of death.

The body will remain at the scene as forensic teams begin their investigation.

