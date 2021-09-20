Human Skull Found Washed Up On Shore At Magnetic Island

A beachgoer has made the unexpected discovery of a “weathered” human skull at a beach on Magnetic Island at the weekend.

The startling find was spotted on the shoreline Bolger Bay, near West Point, around 10 am on Sunday before it was moved to higher ground, to ensure it wasn’t washed away.

Bolger Bay, the site where the "weathered" human skull was found. Source: Google Maps

Police were immediately alerted to the remains. A Townsville Police spokeswoman has since said it is being treated as historical and they won’t be investigating it further.

