Humournoid On Its Way To Town

Everybody's favourite randomist is back and as always he has a lot of stuff backing up in his head and It’s time to let it all out. Come and be part of this truly unique stand up experience.

With an on-stage presence like no other, his exuberance, spontaneity and cerebral style have established him as one of The World’s best-loved comedians. Freewheeling and off the cuff join the master surrealist as he uses an infinite imagination and plenty of tomfoolery in a night not to be missed.

Noble's Humournoid show will be at the Albany Entertainment Centre Wednesday August 14th.

Ticket information can be found here:

https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/venues/albany-entertainment-centre/