Humpback Whale No Longer Listed As Endangered

Humpback whales are no longer listed as endangered after a major population recovery.

The giant of the ocean will no longer be included in Australia's threatened-species list, following an announcement from an independent scientific panel on threatened species which declared the Humpback whale had made a major recovery.

However, conservationists warn the mammal still faces major threats, including pollution and climate change.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley revealed the changes after receiving advice from the independent Threatened Species Scientific Committee that its population was now strong enough to be removed from the threatened-species list.

"They looked at issues of climate change and they looked at issues of krill fisheries as well as all of the other circumstances of the population trends for the species," she said.

“This is not about removing safeguards for humpbacks, which are still a protected migratory species, but it is a recognition of the success of the outstanding conservation efforts that are in place”

“At the height of the global whaling industry there were as few as 1500 Humpback whales in Australian waters, today that population is believed to be as many as 40,000 individuals and growing,” Ley said.

Despite being removed from Australia's threatened species list, the humpback remains protected in Australian waters as a migratory species and a cetacean under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act, making it an offence to kill, injure, take, trade, keep, move, or interfere with a humpback.

