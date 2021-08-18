Hundreds Of Aussies Aboard First Repatriated Flight From Covid-Ravaged Bali Land In Darwin

The first repatriation flight from Covid-ravaged Bali has landed in Darwin with almost 200 Australians onboard.

A chartered Qantas flight left Southeast Asia on Wednesday with 186 Australians on board, setting them on home soil at the top end to quarantine at Howard Springs.

The National Briefing

The arranged flight comes after a surge in Covid cases across Indonesia with 180,000 infections reported in the last week alone, down from its peak in July.

One of the worst impacted nations, Indonesia has recorded more than 3.8 million cases, with its death toll exceeding more than 120,000.

Fuelled by travel during May's Islamic Eid holiday and heightened by the highly contagious Delta strain, Bali remains one of the most impacted countries in the world with current outbreaks.

The Australian Consulate General in Bali has said the government are continuing to investigate ways to bring more Aussies home.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr