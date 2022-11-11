Hundreds Of Covid Positive Passengers To Step Off Cruise Ship In Sydney

Hundreds of Covid infected passengers are set to walk off a cruise ship in Sydney today with residents urged to head out and get their booster as soon as possible.

At least 800 Covid positive people will be among the 3,300 passengers to disembark the Majestic Princess cruise ship in Sydney today.

Those who have tested positive to the virus have been urged to catch a private transfer from the dock and to self-isolate at home.

Infectious disease expert professor Robert Booy told Today that Sydney residents should head out to get their booster shots to ensure an extra level of protection against the virus.

"The advice is to either go and get a booster and, if you do end up with COVID-19, get that anti-viral as quick as you can, if you are eligible… It can stop the virus in it tracks,” he said.

"Most people have got immunity from both infection and vaccination and a combination is called a hybrid, which is really quite strong."

The Princess Cruise senior vice president Stuart Allison said Covid positive passengers are being assisted with Covid safe travel and accommodation.

"We also have a range of strict and robust measures in place to ensure our guests and crew are safe, as well as ensuring we limit the exposure of current cases in the community," he said.

