Hundreds Of Mittens Being Made For Koalas By Townsville Students

It’s been a tragic start to the warmer weeks of 2019, with catastrophic bushfires lashing parts of Australia.

Facing massive devastation is the humble Koala which is already facing diminishing numbers without the threat of fierce fires.

Footage of a Grandmother running to save a Koala has gone viral this week, but he was one of the lucky ones.

Hundreds of Koalas have lost their lives in the flames, but for those recovering from severe burns, there is hope.

Kirwan High students are adding a dash of love to their current project which is to sew mittens for the Koalas in recovery.

The school is proud to be playing their part in making the recovery process easier for the Koalas and their carers.

Kirwan High’s Youth School Nurse Debbie Downie says they are an easy task, requiring just a few stitches to combine cotton and wool.

It’s hoped that 100 sets of mittens will be on their way to Koalas in need this Friday to help protect wounds.

HEAR MORE LOCAL NEWS NOW:

