Hunt For Gunman After Man Shot In Horrific Toowoomba Attack

Detectives are appealing for information from the public after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in Toowoomba on Tuesday morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a Coonan Street address about 2.50am to reports of an injured man at the property.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

A 24-year-old man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries.

Investigations revealed the man was linked to a Mitsubishi Lancer sedan located on the north bound lanes of Ruthven Street at the time paramedics responded.

It was later revealed the 24-year-old man had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

Inquiries indicate that the man was shot from inside the vehicle.

Police are investigating the involvement of a white Ford Ranger dual cab utility to the shooting located burnt out at Felton shortly before 5am.

Anyone who may have seen this incident or who has dash camera footage, particularly in the Harlaxton area of Ruthven Street Toowoomba or Coonan Street, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting .

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au .

Quote this reference number: QP2102339056

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.