Hunter coronavirus update: What's on, what's cancelled?

Several events have been either postponed or cancelled across the Hunter in the wake of the latest measures implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Here's the latest:

Knights v Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium (March 14) - GOING AHEAD

Maitland Taste Festival (March 14 & 15) - CANCELLED

Cinema Under The Stars, King Edward Park (March 14) - CANCELLED

Wine Machine, Hunter Valley (March 14) - GOING AHEAD

Newcastle Beerfest (March 21) - CANCELLED

Newcastle Writers Festival (April 3-5) - CANCELLED

Under the Southern Stars, Newcastle (April 19) - POSTPONED