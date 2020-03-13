Hunter coronavirus update: What's on, what's cancelled?
Here's the list.
Several events have been either postponed or cancelled across the Hunter in the wake of the latest measures implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Here's the latest:
Knights v Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium (March 14) - GOING AHEAD
Maitland Taste Festival (March 14 & 15) - CANCELLED
Cinema Under The Stars, King Edward Park (March 14) - CANCELLED
Wine Machine, Hunter Valley (March 14) - GOING AHEAD
Newcastle Beerfest (March 21) - CANCELLED
Newcastle Writers Festival (April 3-5) - CANCELLED
Under the Southern Stars, Newcastle (April 19) - POSTPONED