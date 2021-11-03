Hunter's Social Housing Crisis Set To Be Addressed

The growing social housing crisis in Newcastle is set to be addressed by the council on Wednesday.

Housing Minister Melinda Pavey will sign a memorandum of understanding investing 12 million into creating homes over the next three years.

The investment will allow for new affordable homes built across the Newcastle and Hunter region, which has seen a sharp boom in pricing over the past year.

There is currently a 10-year wait for social housing applicants in the Hunter area.

City of Newcastle will work with the State Government to address a damning shortage of affordable housing, under a council agreement.

In conjunction with the NSW Land and Housing Corporation, the overall goal seeks to reduce the priority wait list, creating increased opportunity with existing and new properties.

“We are in a crisis and I think this housing crisis has been coming for quite some time,” Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.

“Particularly in regard to social housing, the stock is very old in the City of Newcastle and I think that this has also been advocacy that we have been hearing from a number of community groups for quite some time."

“I think it’s a very good opportunity for council to get involved.."

