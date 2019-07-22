Hunter Scores Separate Million Dollar Lotto Wins

There have been two big Lotto wins in the Hunter, after the winners checked old tickets purchased several days ago.

A newly-retired Thornton couple picked up $1,428,571 after scoring Division One in Saturday Lotto on July 13.

The husband and wife, who bought their ticket from Cooranbong Newsagency, are planning a big overseas trip.

“I scanned my ticket and the girl told me she needed to call the head office," the woman said.

“I had no idea what was going on. When they said it was division one, I thought they had to be joking."

“I had no idea that in this little bag of mine was a winning ticket of almost $1.5 million. It’s amazing!”

While in a separate win, a ticket purchased at Thornton Newsagency scored $1 million from the July 10 Lotto draw.

The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, checked their ticket this morning.