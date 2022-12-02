Husband Arrested In Relation To Wife's Death In Melbourne Garage

Police have arrested a man in relation to a woman who was found dead in a garage in Melbourne’s inner-north.

The 51-year-old woman’s body was discovered by her daughter at around 8PM on Wednesday night.

Shortly after the discovery, police arrested the woman’s 52-year-old husband in relation to her death.

Police have not yet revealed the woman’s cause of death.

The street was blocked off by homicide detectives as they interviewed neighbours in surrounding homes.

An official report is being prepared for the coroner.

