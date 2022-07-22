Hyped Nature-Based Cabins Come To Tasmania

Global nature company, Unyoked, is bringing two of its architecturally designed cabins to Tasmania.

Revealed by the Mercury, the two cabins, ‘Olive’ and “Tilda’ will both be situated at Winnaleah.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Unyoked was founded by Sydney twins Cameron and Chris Grant and the pair unveiled the Tasmanian cabins simultaneously with cabins in Auckland, New Zealand – adding to more than 50 cabins already across the country as well as in the United Kingdom.

Cameron said the idea to establish cabins in Tasmania started over three years ago.

“Tassie’s always had a place in our hearts … so we wanted to do it right and like all things done right, that took a bit of time,” he said.

“Every location we unlock has gone through a long and rigorous scouting process to ensure that the site leaves our community with the feeling of being unyoked.

“Tasmania is a special place where you can feel those psychological and physiological benefits of nature as soon as you step foot on the soil, so we knew we wanted to unlock somewhere truly unique, yet convenient to access, so we could help, in partnership with our hosts, people get hold of those benefits when they need them most.

“The location we selected, was hand-picked because of how vast it is, [and] how quickly you can shed away the worries of life and feel nature do its thing.”

The cabins include bed and bedding, picnic tables, gas stove, solar power, composting toilet, fire pit, hot showers, towels, and a bar fridge.

Both Olive and Tilda cabins sleep two people and are situated on the traditional land of the Pyemmairrener people, approximately three hours north of Hobart

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: