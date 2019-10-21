“I AM BUSTING”: Another Day, Another Speeding Driver

A female driver from Queensland has told police she was “busting” when they caught her doing 40km/h over the speed limit on the Coffs Coast on Monday.

About 11:45am, officers from Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek when they observed a silver Commodore travelling well above the posted speed limit of 110km/h.

According to Police, a check showed the vehicle speed at 150km/h.

When officers stopped the female driver, her response in regards to her behaviour, “I am busting”.

The Queensland driver was issued a $920 fine.