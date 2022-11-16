“I Am Now Happy”: NBL’s Isaac Humphries Comes Out As Gay

WARNING: This story mentions mental health issues and suicide

Melbourne United basketballer Isaac Humphries said he had “finally come to a point” where he felt comfortable to reveal himself as a gay man while being a professional athlete.

On Wednesday morning, Humphries told his teammates he had “hidden something about myself my whole life,” and was now comfortable to share that “truth” with everyone.

“I have finally come to a point where I know I can reveal myself as a gay man and still play professional sport,” he said.

“I have been through extremely dark times during this journey, but I have been through so much growth and I am now happy with who I am.

“I figured out a lot about myself during this most recent off-season, and I have thought about this a lot.

“I knew if I were to join a team and start a season, I knew I would have to reveal who I am and not hide anymore.”

In the video published to social media, Humphries revealed those “extremely dark times” included an attempt to take his own life.

“I couldn't be who I am, and I attempted to take my life," he said.

“The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I'm gay.

"I hated it about myself. I was disgusted at myself. It wasn't until I was in a community that's full of pride and happiness and joy; it was a big wake up call for me.”

Humphries announcement had been immediately supported by his club and the NBL.

"For him to feel comfortable to be his true self here is great, and we couldn't be prouder of him,” Melbourne United head coach Dean Vickerman said.

"We can't underestimate how difficult this must have been for Isaac, but I'm really excited by the fact that he can be completely open and honest with his teammates and now ultimately, the world. It's huge."

Humphries becomes the first man at top-tier level basketball in the world to openly come out as gay.

If you, soneone you know needs help, there is support available:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

