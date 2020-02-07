"I'd Always Sing The Anthem" | Wendell Sailor Opens Up On All-Stars Anthem Debate
ON DEAD SET LEGENDS
GETTY IMAGES
Rugby League legend Wendell Sailor has shared his thought on the national anthem All-Star debate.
The ARL Commission scrapped the national anthem for the All-Stars fixture following the decision of a number Indigenous players opting not to sing during last year's clash.
Sailor who has represented Queensland, Australia and played in the inaugural All-Stars clash weighed in to the debate on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.
LISTEN HERE:
This was part of a broader chat around all the biggest topics in the NRL including are halfbacks becoming extinct?; hear the full chat below.