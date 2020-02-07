Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Triple M Melbourne 105.1

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

"I'd Always Sing The Anthem" | Wendell Sailor Opens Up On All-Stars Anthem Debate

ON DEAD SET LEGENDS

Article heading image for "I'd Always Sing The Anthem" | Wendell Sailor Opens Up On All-Stars Anthem Debate

GETTY IMAGES

Rugby League legend Wendell Sailor has shared his thought on the national anthem All-Star debate. 

The ARL Commission scrapped the national anthem for the All-Stars fixture following the decision of a number Indigenous players opting not to sing during last year's clash. 

Sailor who has represented Queensland, Australia and played in the inaugural All-Stars clash weighed in to the debate on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.  

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around all the biggest topics in the NRL including are halfbacks becoming extinct?; hear the full chat below.

 

7 February 2020

Triple M NRL
Wendell Sailor
Dead Set Legends Sydney
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Wendell Sailor
Dead Set Legends Sydney
Triple M NRL
Wendell Sailor
Dead Set Legends Sydney
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs