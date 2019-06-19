"I Didn't Go Visit Them!" | Cam Smith Reveals Former Teammate Billy Slater's "Weird" Habit

Cameron Smith has taken a trip down memory lane on Triple M's The Hot Breakfast, outing former teammate Billy Slater for a "weird" habit from back in the day.

The 36-year-old had no issues with throwing the NRL legend under the bus, joking that the practice put Smith off visiting Slater after 7pm.

Listen below:

In a mammoth chat that covered everything from playing golf at Pebble Beach to almost losing a bet that would have had him parading around Sydney in his jocks, Smith also joked about the moment he was tempted to make an Origin comeback for Game I.

The 36-year-old, who retired from rep footy last year, had been dogged by rumours that he'd be returning to the Queensland side for the 2019 State of Origin series, despite both he and coach Kevin Walters' persistent denials.

But when asked if he had any regrets about not running out two weeks ago, Smith said there was one thing that had him contemplating a flight to Brisbane.

Listen below:

Hear the full interview below:

Don't miss a minute of the action; download the Triple M NRL app now to listen to the call live or to Catch-Up at anytime.