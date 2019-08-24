"I Don't Understand It": Panthers Great Ryan Girlder Slams Club's Attacking Structures

Triple M's Ryan Girdler has questioned the Penrith Panthers' attacking structures following their abysmal loss on Friday night to the Cowboys.

The loss to the Cowboys all but ends the Panthers 2019 finals hopes but it's the club's attack which is of most concern to Girdler.

Although, the 2003 Premiership winner did praise halfback Nathan Cleary for his 2019 season, speaking on Triple M Saturday NRL.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat surrounding the Panthers loss to the Cowboys; hear the full chat below.