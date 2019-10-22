“I Feel For Him”: MG’s Message To Sam Burgess Amid Career Uncertainty

Sam Burgess’ career will headline the NRL off-season with the star forward currently weighing-up his options.

Burgess has a chronic shoulder injury that many suggest will see him never return to the rugby league field.

Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG, Mark Geyer sympathised with Burgess amidst all the On-field and off-field drama surrounding the 30-year-old.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around Sam's career and where he stands on grounds of possible medical retirement; hear the full chat below.