“I Got This Wrong”: Zuckerberg Cuts More Than 11,000 Jobs

Facebook's parent company Meta will lay-off 11,000 workers, which equates to about 13 per cent of its global workforce.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a letter saying he was expecting the company to continue growing rapidly after the pandemic.

He’s admitted that "Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected."

The first cutbacks in Meta’s 18-year history, come after the social media giant posted its first quarterly revenue decline mid-year, followed by another, bigger decline in spring.

Meta's shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value so far this year.

Zuckerberg said the company overextended with the rise in online activity in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but trends changed as lockdowns lifted and revenues contracted.

“Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected,” chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees.

“I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.

“I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” he said.

It follows Twitter laying off about half of its employees, after Elon Musk took over last week.

