"I Had A Weird Voicemail From A Guy Named Wayne" | Liam Knight Recalls Two Brilliant Wayne Bennett Stories

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Liam Knight has recalled two brilliant Wayne Bennett stories.

Knight joined Triple M Saturday Scrum and was asked about his first ever interaction with Bennett, which didn't all go according to plan.

The second involved one of Bennett bizarre rules, which Knight was clueless about when he first joined the Rabbitohs.

LISTEN HERE:

Knight also opened up the how the Rabbitohs are faring ahead of the May 28 restart; hear the full chat below.