"I Have No Confidence When He Gets Big Games" - Gordie Unleashes On Ashley Klein

During this afternoons Raiders VS Roosters game, Gorden Tallis has admitted his concerns regarding referee Ashley Klein.

With only 23 minutes gone in arguably the biggest clash of the weekend, the penalty count stood at a whopping nine.

"It's embarrassing" Gordie stated, pleading to Klein to allow more flow.

All referee's have found themselves in hot water lately, with their decisions continually being questioned by fans, commentators and NRL experts.

Former head of refereeing for the NRL Bill Harrigan later joined the Triple M NRL team and shared his thoughts on the recent standard of refereeing, admitting he has also been left shaking his head.

Hear Bill's full chat below.