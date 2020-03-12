"I Just Don't Think It Gets Through" | What The Bulldogs' Sex Scandal Means For Their 2020 Season

While not without the occasional issue, the NRL's 2019/20 off-season was markedly quieter than last year's.

But less than 48 hours out from the season opener, news broke that two Canterbury Bankstown players, Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera, had been stood down by the club.

It's alleged that Okunbor had sex with a schoolgirl he met during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie, while Harawira-Naera allegedly met a second girl from the same school, albeit it outside the school setting, and connected with her later on social media.

With the Doggies set to take on Parramatta at home tonight, in their first game of the season, Channel Nine sport reporter Neil Breen has explained his frustration with the situation.

Listen below:

Breen also spoke about Brisbane Broncos' star Jack Bird, who heartbreakingly suffered a second ACL tear at training earlier this week.

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of Paddy & Rob Palmer; listen live from 6am weekdays on 107.7 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.