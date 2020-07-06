"I Just Want Sport Back!" The Best Sports You Can Play Whilst Abiding By Social Distancing Rules

If you're anything like us, the excitement of the Footy returning has worn off, you've schooled a bunch of 12 year olds at Call Of Duty and you've got an abundance of pent up energy. We get it, you just want your Sport back!

With many restrictions still in place, there are a handful of COVID-Safe Sports that should keep you healthy whilst giving you your fix of white line fever. Here are our Top 10:



1. Tennis

With no Wimbledon this year, we could understand your lack of motivation to dress in all white and head to your Tennis court that has weeds poking through the cracks. Nonetheless, Tennis is the perfect game to get your Sports fix whilst socially distancing yourself from others. Oh yeah, just one tip, don't be too critical of your form.



2. Table Tennis

Some of the greatest sibling rivalries were born on the Table Tennis table. Could our search for COVID-Free sport bring about a rebirth? We say YES. And if you need to raise the stakes, the introduction of sting pong could work well.



3. Cycling

If you ever needed an excuse to get out into the wilderness and realise your inner MAMMAL, then now is the time!



4. Running

A brisk walk might be a better description here. We've all got some kind of running app which were initially downloaded with positive intentions, it may be time to revisit that app.



5. Golf

Even with your partners lack of approval, the putting and short game had a drastic improvement during isolation. Now it's time to dust off the driver and hit the greens.



6. Cricket

Summer seems so distant, but when you consider how quickly the first six months of 2020 have gone then you realise that we'll be wearing the whites in no time. Round up a few of your mates (make sure this includes a bunny) and deliver some thunderbolts in the nets.



7. Ultimate Frisbee

A hugely underrated game, Ultimate is a non-contact team sport played with a flying disc. The rules are only a google search away but from what we do know, we'd recommend extending the defensive arc to two metres to ensure you're being COVID-Safe.



8. Croquet

Just when you thought Croquet was reserved for your retirement, along came Coronavirus. Often played at your local Bowls club.



9. Squash

Players often wear a protective face mask for Squash so you're already one step ahead.



10. Bubble Soccer

It was almost like this game saw the Pandemic coming! Players wear a bubble also known as a Zorb ball as they try and navigate a game of soccer. Entertainment is ensured for spectators. Shot not cleaning the suits.

