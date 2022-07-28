- NRL News"I'll Always Stand Up For Brooksy" | Jess Opens Up On Incredible Moment With Maligned Tigers Star
"I'll Always Stand Up For Brooksy" | Jess Opens Up On Incredible Moment With Maligned Tigers Star
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Luke Brooks looks set to miss the rest of the 2022 NRL season after the five-eighth suffered a calf injury at training.
There are some suggestions Brooks has played his last game for the club after a rollercoaster 10-year stint in first-grade.
And while Brooks is never far from criticism from rugby league pundits and fans, Triple M Breakfast host Jess Eva has revealed why she will always go into bat for the malinged Tigers star.
LISTEN BELOW:
Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!