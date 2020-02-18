"I Love It" Jane Kennedy's First Reaction To Pearl Jam's Rockier New Single

Last week they teased the brand new track, in the whacky way using the moon and today we played the brand new Pearl Jam song, for the first time on Kennedy Molloy.

The rockier, brand new single Superblood Wolfmoon has Jane Kennedy rocking in the studio, her first response screaming "I Love It", with listeners tweeting in "that's more like it".

Listen to the first response:





This is the second single from Pearl Jam's 11th studio album, Gigaton, out 27th March 2020.

Pre-order and more info: pearljam.com



Want more Kennedy Molloy? Catch up on the Triple M App. Download iTunes or Google Play



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



.