"I Love It" Jane Kennedy's First Reaction To Pearl Jam's Rockier New Single

Superblood Wolfmoon out now

Article heading image for "I Love It" Jane Kennedy's First Reaction To Pearl Jam's Rockier New Single

Image: Pearl Jam, supplied

Last week they teased the brand new track, in the whacky way using the moon and today we played the brand new Pearl Jam song, for the first time on Kennedy Molloy.

The rockier, brand new single Superblood Wolfmoon has Jane Kennedy rocking in the studio, her first response screaming "I Love It", with listeners tweeting in "that's more like it".

Listen to the first response:


This is the second single from Pearl Jam's 11th studio album, Gigaton, out 27th March 2020.
Pre-order and more info: pearljam.com 

Want more Kennedy Molloy? Catch up on the Triple M App. Download iTunes or Google Play 

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

 

Cassie Walker

an hour ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Pearl Jam
Triple M Rock News
New Music
Listen Live!
Pearl Jam
Triple M Rock News
New Music
Pearl Jam
Triple M Rock News
New Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs