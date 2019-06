Sharks prop Aaron Woods has told Triple M he would be 'filthy' if teammate Kyle Flanagan joins the Sydney Roosters.

According to reports, Flanagan is set to head east to Bondi on a multi-year deal beginning in 2020.

The 20-year-old has made 7 appearances for Cronulla since debuting in 2018 but is stuck behind Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend at the club.

And he could be thrown straight into the Roosters starting side next year with the retirement of Cooper Cronk.