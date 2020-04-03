"I'm Getting My Edges Perfect" | Clint Gutherson Is "Cutting Grass" In Isolation

It's fair to say, no one expected to be speaking to a NRL star (in April) about lawn maintenance but such is the world we currently live in.

Clint Gutherson joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and was asked what his hobbies are in isolation.

Turns out Gutho is perfecting his lawn.

Gutho as revealed which teammate he would hate to be stuck in isolation with & shared his thoughts on the player pay cut issue; hear the full chat below.