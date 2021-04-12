“I’m Glad I Got It Wrong”: Wayne Carey Faces The Music After St Kilda Beat West Coast

Wayne Carey faced the music on the Sunday Rub yesterday after his claim that St Kilda would lose the next three games fell apart at the first hurdle when the Saints beat West Coast in a huge comeback.

"I’m glad I got it wrong, because I want the Saints to do well," Duck said.

"I admire them, I think they’ve come a long way.

"But they’re not out of the woods yet. I mean, they’ve got two massive games, Richmond and then Port Adelaide.

"So I’m still not saying that they’re gonna play finals footy this year, but what I will say is that I thought West Coast would beat them, I got that wrong and I hope the Saints do win the next two weeks, but I think it’s going to be very difficult for them."

Duck wrote off the Saints on last week’s Midweek Rub, claiming that they’d be 1-5 after round 6:

They responded by charging back from 33 points down in the third quarter against West Coast to stun the Eagles by 20 points and keep their season alive.

After the game, Duck tweeted his congratulations to the side:

The Saints play Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

