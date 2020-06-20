"I'm Really Proud Of Him" | Ryan Girdler & MG Defend Latrell Mitchell And Slam Critics Following Breakdown

Triple M's Ryan Girdler & Mark Geyer have come to the defence of Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell following the scenes after last night's game.

Mitchell was seen in tears in the change room, with coach Wayne Bennett coming under fire for not explaining to the media why the 22-year-old was so emotional.

A fired-up MG took aim at a former players comments after the incident while Girdler admitted he was proud of Latrell.

Wendell Sailor spoke candidly about his relationship with Wayne Bennett and when he found himself in Latrell Mitchell's shoes