"I Needed To Escape" | Sonny Bill Williams Opens Up On His Infamous Bulldogs Walkout

Sonny Bill Williams has opened up on his infamous walkout on the Bulldogs telling Triple M's Rush Hour he "needed to escape."

In an extremely rare radio interview, Williams opened up on the walkout and the struggles he was facing during that time in his career.

It's Sonny Bill Williams like you've never heard him before.

LISTEN HERE:

“I wish, back then, I had the mindset I have now because it wouldn’t have went down, the way it went down," Williams told Triple M.

“I just felt like I needed to escape.

“But what I found out when I escaped, when I ran, the problems I was facing and the demons I was facing were still staring straight back at me in the mirror.”