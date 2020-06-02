"I Punched Him And Smashed His Face Into A Hotel Door" - Jimmy Barnes Tells Triple M About The Wildest Fight Cold Chisel Ever Had

Not many bands can claim to have been together as long as Cold Chisel. Over the course of their 47 years, you have to expect a few cross words, or arguments, or putting one of the band's heads through a hotel door... wait, what?

As Cold Chisel enter Triple M's G.O.A.T. as the 14th Greatest Artist Of All Time as voted by our listeners, we dip into the archives of the Triple M Brisbane breakfast show when it was hosted by Ed Kavalee (who he?) and Marto for an absolute ripper of a story.

Asked about how the band stayed in a relationship for over four decades, Jimmy Barnes explains "we're all good mates. And we love making music together."

But, like many mates, they also shared the odd fight. Jimmy told us about their worst ever scrap. "Steve [Prestwich] said soemthing to me like 'If you can't sing my songs properly, don't sing them at all', so I punched him in the face and then grabbed him and smashed his face through the door of a hotel room."

The band-mates were split up by Phil Small. 'He put his head between us and said 'Hey guys! Cut it out! It's my birthday!'"

What. A. Band.

Keep your votes coming in for your Greatest Of All Time artists and songs in Triple M's G.O.A.T. And get your Goat Soap now at Chemist Warehouse!