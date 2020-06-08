"I Punched Him And Smashed His Face Into A Hotel Door" - Jimmy Barnes On The Wildest Fight Cold Chisel Ever Had

Not many bands can claim to have been together as long as Cold Chisel. Over the course of their 47 years, you have to expect a few cross words, or arguments, or putting one of the band's heads through a hotel door... wait, what?

Asked about how the band stayed in a relationship for over four decades, Jimmy Barnes explains "we're all good mates. And we love making music together."

But, like many mates, they also shared the odd fight. Jimmy told us about their worst ever scrap.

"Steve [Prestwich] said something to me like 'If you can't sing my songs properly, don't sing them at all', so I punched him in the face and then grabbed him and smashed his face through the door of a hotel room."

The band-mates were split up by Phil Small. 'He put his head between us and said 'Hey guys! Cut it out! It's my birthday!'"

Of course, we couldn't let this story finish without harking back to the time Don and Ian joined Clairsy, Matt and Kymba to tell the world just how much they bloody love Perth.

