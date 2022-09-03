'I Reckon Both Teams Held Back Physically'

The reopening of Allianz Stadium was headlined by the classic rivalry between Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.



Even though the Chooks earned bragging rights, not much was on the line as both teams' post-season positions had been secured and the clash between the two in week one of the Finals will have greater importance.

Roosters halfback Luke Keary joined Dead Set Legends and understood that the elimination final will create a historic chapter in the famous rivalry.

'You don't wanna shoot all your bullets last night.

'The one that actually counts is next week.'

