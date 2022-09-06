'I Think He Can Count Himself Very Lucky'

Wendell Sailor believes Penrith Panthers winger Taylan May got a slap on the wrist by the NRL.



The young star was found guilty of assault occasioning bodily harm, after an incident on the Sunshine Coast in October last year, yet the NRL have given the player a two-game suspension but in 2023.



May will be available for the Panthers' finals charge but Sailor believes the governing body handed out a light punishment.

'That's rugby league for you.

'They just make up their own rules up as they go along.'

