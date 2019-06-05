"I Thought, I've Killed Him!" | Wally Lewis' On The Time He Almost Put Peter Jackson Through A Windscreen

Earlier this week, former Queensland coach Wayne Bennett admitted to Triple M that he had taken up running as a way to avoid getting on the Maroons bus back when Wally Lewis was the designated driver.

Bennett shared some cracking tales of an era which saw Lewis' driving skills so feared that his teammates would rather lie on the floor than sit on the seats.

And now the King himself has responded, proving Bennett's point with a jaw-dropping story of almost putting Peter Jackson through the front windscreen.

Lewis also spoke about how heartbroken he was the year he was given the boot as the official driver, confessing that he did try to protest.

