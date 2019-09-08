"I Tried To Bite It Off": Gorden Tallis Recalls The Time He Got Eye Gouged

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has recalled the time he 'almost' was eye gouged during his career.

LISTEN HERE:

"I was packing in the scrum against the Bulldogs and a bloke went for my eyes," Tallis told Triple M Sunday NRL.

"I moved my head up and his finger went in my mouth and I tried to bite it off.

"All of his skin was all stuck in my teeth and everything, it felt disgusting."

This was part of a broader chat around yet another eye gouging incident, this time involving Hudson Young; hear the full chat.