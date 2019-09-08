"I Tried To Bite It Off": Gorden Tallis Recalls The Time He Got Eye Gouged

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

31 minutes ago

Article heading image for "I Tried To Bite It Off": Gorden Tallis Recalls The Time He Got Eye Gouged

GETTY IMAGES

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has recalled the time he 'almost' was eye gouged during his career. 

"I was packing in the scrum against the Bulldogs and a bloke went for my eyes," Tallis told Triple M Sunday NRL. 

"I moved my head up and his finger went in my mouth and I tried to bite it off.

"All of his skin was all stuck in my teeth and everything, it felt disgusting."

This was part of a broader chat around yet another eye gouging incident, this time involving Hudson Young; hear the full chat.

