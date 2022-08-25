'I've Got Clubs': Fifita Reveals Rival Interest

Cronulla Sharks champion Andrew Fifita admits his future in rugby league is far from over, with the star prop revealing he's fielded interest from NRL clubs and the English Super League.

Fifita's comments come after the premiership-winning Shark announced earlier this week that this season will be his last in Cronulla.

While retirement for the 33-year-old and 247-game veteran might be an option, that decision won't be an easy one to make with Fifita revealing to Triple M's Rush Hour the interest he's received from NRL clubs and the Super League.

And if Fifita is to choose the Super League, he revealed a specific family connection that will lead him to England.

