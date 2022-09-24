"I've Never Been More Proud Of Probably Anyone" | Chad Cornes On Brother Kane's 725km Charity Run

Port Adelaide legend Kane Cornes completed a remarkable feat during the week, finishing a 725km run from Adelaide to Melbourne to raise money for the My Room Children's Cancer Charity.

Kane's brother Chad joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide to share all about Kane's run.

"I've never been more proud of probably anyone, to be honest," Chad said.

"I'd never seen [Kane] tear up before... I lost it watching it in bed.

"The whole family is just so proud, [especially] for the cause he's doing it for."

HEAR CHAD SPEAK ABOUT KANE'S RUN:

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW: