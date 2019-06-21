“I Want Him To Go Berserk”: MG’s Epic Rant To Blues Debutant Daniel Saifiti & The NSW Forwards

Mark Geyer’s Origin career is defined by one incident during the 1991 Origin series when he went face-to-face with Queensland legend Wally Lewis.

The moment created a time in history that is rolled out every Origin series to build the rivalry between NSW and Queensland.

And MG wants the NSW forwards to follow suit and create their own history.

It led to the 3-time Origin player to challenge the NSW forwards, in particular Daniel Saifiti to bash the Queensland forwards.

INSIDE ORIGIN CAMP: What Do NSW Forwards Need To Do To Win Game