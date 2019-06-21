"I Was Just So Proud"... Gaff's Intimate Revelation On How He Coped With Last Year's West Coast Heroics

It's probably something most hard core West Coast Eagles fans would want to ask Andrew Gaff... truly, how did he feel about missing out on last year's premiership heroics.

He revealed his true feelings to Andrew Embley for Triple M Footy.

The chat in full is a must listen for any Eagles fan. Not only does Gaff talk about just how close he came to leaving the club last year, he also talks about their form this year and how the new digs at Lathlain are going at the moment.

Written by: @dantheinternut